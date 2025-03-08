Valencian mayors denounce the informative blackout of the Generalitat: “He did not warn us either by fax or by mail of the danger of Forata”

The Emergency Coordination Center (CCE) of the Generalitat Valenciana has sent to the judge investigating the management of the DANA during the fateful October 29 a report on the “mass shipment” of faxes to almost twenty municipalities in the province of Valencia. The document, as reported by eldiario.es, also refers to the sending of emails to the consistories, which supplied the “ruling” in the remission of the Fax in the case of three of the municipalities (strength, Montserrat and Yátova). The Fax notice occurred at 18.13 on October 29 and included the document with the declaration of stage 2 in the Forata dam, in which the “danger of breakage or serious breakdown was noticed.”

The emails that deny Mazón again: the CHJ warned at 16.55 hours of the Foraata drain, three hours before the SMS

The notices referred to Albalat de la Ribera, Alborache, L’Alcúdia, Alfarp, Algemesí, Carlet, Cullera, strength, guadssuar, Llombai, Macastre, Montserrat, Montroi, Polinyà del Xúquer, Real, Riola, Swedish, Turis and Yátova. However, several of the mayors of the aforementioned locations have assured this newspaper that no mail, much less any fax, since they do not even have. Specifically, five of them have assured that “nobody” told them “of the risk of the Forata dam.”

The notice required the aforementioned municipalities that preventively evacuate the population “potentially affected by the avenue wave in case of breakage” of the dam and that activities in the channels and in the predictable areas were prohibited. He also requested “preventive warnings and information from the population about the situation and evolution of the emergency.”

The Júcar Hydrographic Confederation (CHJ) alerted at 16.44 hours at the CCE of possibility of drainage from the risk that in an hour the water level would reach the dimension of the springs. At 16.55 hours, the CHJ communicates that flows exceeding 1,000 m³/s are planned in the lean river due to the relief of the dam and asks that the downstream localities be notified. At 17.56, the CHJ warns that “the Foraata reservoir has begun to pour and flows are expected above 1,000 cubic meters per second in the lean river” and at 18.05 it is reported that the dam enters two stage, that is, “danger of breakage or serious breakdown”.

In spite of everything, from the City Council of Cullera they have assured that they did not receive any notice: “Everything that comes from the CCE goes to the computers of the local police and the mayor arrives an automatic message to his phone. That day only the call for a telematic meeting was received at 6:45 p.m. that was also not celebrated. ”

Along the same lines, the mayor of Polyyà del Xúquer, Óscar Navarro, explained that only the hydrological alert of the 11.45 hours for the foreseeable increase in the flow of the lean river in which it is only advised not to approach riverbank or ravines. At 18.31, the call for the telematic meeting enters them, although Navarro says that he entered three hours later and criticizes the use of “fax (which no one already uses) or mail” as a formula of “communicating a danger”.

The first mayor of L’Alcúdia, Andreu Salom, has assured that the only notice they received is the alert of 11.45 hours, nothing to do with the transfer to the judge. The mayor of Montroi, Manuel Miguel Blanco, said: “No one told us for fax, it is an apparatus that has not worked for a long time and here from 4:30 p.m. the light left the light and coverage and we could not contact anyone. I only have calls from the Government delegate, Pilar Bernabé, who tried to contact us through the Civil Guard Command of Llombai. The rain forecasts with the alerts at 6.50 in the morning, at 7.45 am and 10 am, nothing more ”came to us.

For their part, the first mayor of Llombai, Salvador Climent, and Real, Gerardo López, have commented that there were several days incommunicado for the fall of the electricity supply. In the case of Llombai, when they recovered it, they entered the mail of the local police to which the Fax has deviated three messages sent on the afternoon of October 29: one at 5:30 p.m. with the notice for the flood of the lean river and two others at 6:00 p.m. already at 18.10 hours with the declaration of the stage one and two of the Foraata dam. Those same messages received by Mail the City of Real days after the Dana, once the communications were restored.

The mayor of Alfarp already secured weeks ago to Eldiario.es that he did not receive any emergency communication from the Generalitat, although he also explained that around 15.20 hours all communications fell as a result of the storm. The Algemeíí, José Javier Sanchis, denounced in early November the absence of information: “No one warned us that water from the Pantano de Forata was going to be released and that the flows were going to increase, nobody told us. I received a call from the government delegation at noon saying that they were attentive, that they were going to gather and then they would tell me, but they did not call me again, ”he said in statements to TVE.

As the Special Flood Plan recognizes in his response to the judge and stable, he is the CCE responsible for giving the municipalities to any type of risk.

The report signed by the Director General of Emergencies, Alberto Martín Moratilla, of just two pages, refers to the “acoustic notices systems to the population potentially affected by the avenue wave during the first half hour”, planned in the special plan against the risk of flooding in the Valencian Community in case of emergency in the dams.

The Mazón government warned by fax the municipalities of the “apocalyptic” risk in the Forata dam



In a “second level”, the plan indicates that the information to the population must be channeled with the media (“radio, television”), “the messages to be disseminated by the Cecopi information cabinet” being provided. ” However, as highlighted by the instructor magistrate in one of her cars, the population of danger was not even informed in appearances before the media.