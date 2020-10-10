Laura Salvo, in a photograph published on Twitter by the Autonomous Federation of the Valencian Community.

The young Valencian co-driver Laura Salvo died this Saturday at 21 years of age while playing the rally Vidreiro-Centro de Portugal, the fifth round of the Portuguese national championship. The Spanish woman died in the town of Marinha Grande, in the Central region of Portugal, as a result of an accident in the competition. Salvo’s car, a Peugeot, ran off the road just 600 meters after the start of the race and hit a tree on the right side, according to Marinha Grande Fire Chief Vítor Graça.

Mourning in Spanish motorsports for the death of co-driver Laura Salvo, who lost her life in Portugal while competing in a rally. Our condolences to all of his family and loved ones. Rest in Peace, dear Laura. https://t.co/7mvNwjPrRh – Royal Spanish Automobile Federation (@RFEdeA) October 10, 2020

The young woman was immediately treated by the emergency services and a helicopter was set up for her transfer to a hospital, but she was in respiratory arrest and did not respond to the resuscitation maneuvers. The Rally organization has expressed its condolences for the death of the young Valencian.

The messages of condolences and support from the motor world flooded the networks in Spain as soon as the death of the young co-driver was known. “Mourning in Spanish motorsport for the death of co-driver Laura Salvo, who lost her life in Portugal while racing a rally. Our condolences to all of his family and loved ones. Rest in peace, dear Laura, “said the Spanish Automobile Federation (RFEA) in a tweet. From the Higher Sports Council (CSD), its president, Irene Lozano, also expressed her condolences: “Life is sometimes very unfair and it takes away young people like Laura. From the Spanish sports house we accompany their loved ones and the motorsport family in these moments of mourning. Rest in peace, Laura. “

Life is sometimes very unfair and it takes away young people like Laura. From the Spanish sports house we accompany their loved ones and the motor racing family in these moments of mourning. Rest in peace, Laura. https://t.co/8iyQW4xHmK – Irene Lozano (@lozanoirene) October 10, 2020

The Autonomous Federation of the Valencian Community also joined in the words of encouragement for his family and friends: “Life can sometimes be very unfair. Unfortunately, Laura Salvo passed away while doing what she liked the most: co-driving. D.E.P. His smile will illuminate us from heaven from now on ”.