Valencia Basket repeated this Friday victory against a feisty Durán Maquinaria Ensino (82-54) in the second match of the Women’s League quarter-final tie, as it did in the first match, and will play the semifinals of the competition against Spar Girona.

Having been ahead in the regular phase (Rubén Burgos’s team was second and Alfred Julbe’s third), Valencia will have an advantage in the track factor and will play the return match of this cross to the best of two games at La Fonteta.

Valencia faced the clash on Friday with eleven points of advantage after having won 58-69 in the match played in Lugo but finally did not need to make use of that mattress.

Despite the good start of Valencia, Ensino turned the game around in the second quarter and got three points ahead, but the locals redirected the situation and reached the break with an income of three points.

Before the start of the meeting, the ceremony of raising to the roof of the pavilion of the Fuente de San Luis dehe commemorative banner of the conquest by the Valencian team of the Eurocup last Sunday, which was performed with the players hugging in the center of the court and with the song ‘We are the Champions’ as the soundtrack.