Building projects that, from now on, submit a request for a building permit to Valencia City Council must include an operational intervention sheet, a document with basic information about the building so that firefighters can plan their action strategy and avoid disasters such as the one in the Campanar building, in which 10 people died. This was announced on Monday by the Mayor of Valencia, María José Catalá, during the debate on the state of the city in which she announced that she will award a medal of gratitude to all those who collaborated in assisting those affected.

Catalá explained that this file will serve to allow firefighters to know the basic characteristics and materials of the building “at a glance”. In the case of Campanar, the 10 deceased lived on floors above the floor where the fire started. Currently, the operational procedure for intervention in fires in high-rise buildings of the firefighters states that in the city of Valencia there are more than 100 buildings of more than 15 floors, on which their age is indicated, a guiding fact “to know what regulations were applied to them with regard to fire safety”. The building that caught fire in Campanar, of 14 floors, is not listed, so, before arriving, the firefighters did not know its characteristics. The work of the firefighters was questioned and, presumably, will be investigated in the criminal proceedings that are underway.

The mayor has referred to the rapid spread of the flames along the building’s façade and has indicated that “it could have been due to the surrounding material.” “We cannot change the technical code, we demand that they do so but this city council is not going to sit back and wait for the Government to make a move,” she said, ignoring the fact that the technical code was modified after the building was built and that some of the materials supposedly used on the façade are not currently permitted. Even so, she has announced that for residents whose façades have similar materials, the Valencia City Council will give a 99% discount on the Tax on Construction, Installations and Works (ICIO).

The mayor has devoted part of her speech to talking about housing and tourist apartments, about which she has said that the City Council will order the supply companies to cut off electricity, water and other supplies to illegal tourist apartments, as the Seville City Council has been doing for months and despite the fact that just a month ago they rejected the measure for non-compliant owners. In addition, she has indicated that inspections of tourist apartments have increased by 454% and has detailed that in the first half of 2023 there were 48 inspections and in the first half of 2024 there have been 266 inspections. Catalá has opted for “a liveable city, with quality, regulated and sustainable tourism” and has defended that they will “continue to fight against illegal activity”. She has assured that she wants to regulate cruise ship traffic and that she will prioritize the smallest ones and those that spend the night in the city.

The debate on the state of the city has also been the scene of the announcement of the revision of the General Urban Development Plan (PGOU) of Valencia. María José Catalá has stated that this revision will serve to design the strategy for “the urban future of the city”. Among other things, it will include the creation of a new pool of land in Benimàmet with a buildable area of ​​more than 460,000 square metres on which more than 4,600 homes can be built, of which almost 1,000 will be public housing.

Catalá has also announced a direct aid of 300 euros to parents for each newborn child from January 1, 2025. After the mayor’s speech, representatives of different groups who attend the plenary session to demand or thank the municipal action have intervened. The spokesperson for Vox, Juan Manuel Badenas, has interrupted these interventions on two occasions, in which María José Catalá has stopped the debate to call his attention: the first of them, when they were talking about the X messages of the ultra councilor Cecilia Herrero, which Compromís denounced as xenophobic and racist and the second when talking about equality and women.