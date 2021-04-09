Valencia Basket will play the first European final in its history. The taronjas defeated a Flammes Carolo (68-80) who landed in the game too late. A magical first half sustained a victory for Rubén Burgos’s women who give him the prize of fighting for his first title next Sunday, at 7:30 p.m., against Reyer Venice.

Valencia Basket dominated its rival by up to 27 points in the second quarter. However, the French rallied and came to scare the Valencians by putting themselves within 8 points in the fourth quarter. But Raquel Carrera appeared, spectacular, to drag her team to victory. 22 points and 8 rebounds in a Eurocup semi-final, with only 19 years. Trahan-Davis was his best lieutenant, with 15 points and three sacks.

Valencia Basket came out ready to grab their first European final since the opening jump. It was a gale taronja in the beginning. Raquel Carrera, with continuous entries to the basket; Allen and Gulich dominating the rebound and especially the bases, Ouviña, Queralt Casas and Anna Gómez, assisting in each attack. The French women at the Flammes Carolo were out of their minds. In fact, they only got 8 points in the first quarter, for the 27 of the taronjas.

The change of period was of no use. The taronjas continued to strike: Queralt, three; Queralt, robbery and counterattack on a tray; Ouviña, of three. Precisely a triple from the Aragonese put the highest income in the entire match (14-41, min. 15). An abuse in a Eurocup semi-final. With almost everything lost, the French were released and Valencia did not enter everything. It was impossible. Even so, a triple on the horn of María Pina left a round 24-48, at halftime.

At the end

However, the French had not said their last word. The taronjas came out of the dressing room with some relaxation and little by little the Carolo players were gaining confidence. And this short-circuited Rubén Burgos’ players. Now yes, the French got everything. Pouye and Miyen were right by three and were cutting the advantage. until 42-51 (min. 26) the galas came closer. Ouviña and especially Raquel Carrera, moving the French centers well, came to the rescue at a difficult moment. The French women continued their business. And the advantage hovered around ten points.

This is how the last act was entered, with everything still to be decided, after Valencia Baket won 27 points in the second quarter. A basket from Diallo made it 54-62 and the nerves re-entered. No to Raquel arrera, who starred in a 3-10 partial, with a triple by Rebecca Allen a la Prepelic, who killed the game (58-74), with 3:30 left to play. The worst, the injury of Marie Gulich who withdrew with a blow to the face, a few seconds from the end.