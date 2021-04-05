Valencia assured this Monday that he will go “to the end” in defense of Mouctar Diakhaby, after his teammates left the field on Sunday in solidarity with the French player, who claimed to have received racist insults from Juan Cala, a Cádiz footballer.

“Let no one have the slightest doubt that Valencia will go to the end to defend Diakhaby and fight so that these unfortunate events are never repeated,” said the Valencian president, Anil Murthy, in a video published by the club che.

The entire Valencia squad supported Diakhaby posing this Monday against racism on the grass of the Valencia training ground with his arm extended and his hand open as a sign of ‘Stop racism!’.

In the league match that Cádiz won 2-1 on Sunday, the Valencian players left the field after Diakhaby claimed to have received racist insults from Cala, who will appear this Tuesday at a press conference to give his version of events , although this Monday he regretted before the Gol cameras “that there is no presumption of innocence in this country.”

In the minutes of the match, referee David Medié Jiménez stated that Diakhaby told him: “He called me ‘shitty nigger'”. During the game, the Valencian footballer ignored the game and faced Cala, warning the referee that he was going to leave the match, being seconded by the rest of his teammates.

The match resumed about ten minutes later, as both teams decided to return to the pitch, although the alleged victim, Diakhaby, stayed in the locker room, being replaced by Hugo Guillamón. “We still do not understand why, after suffering this racist insult and seeing how the referee showed Diakhaby yellow, we had to go out to play because the regulations do not protect the victim and the team in this type of case,” Murthy said on Monday.

“Although he (Cala) denies it, we all know how to recognize a guilty face and we totally believe Mouctar,” Murthy added in reference to the images of the meeting. “We cannot take a profile on something as serious as racism. It is time to change and Valencia will go to the end in support of their player and against racism, “concluded Murthy.

LaLiga investigation



“Obviously, the referee didn’t hear anything because if he had, I have no doubt that he would have suspended the game. What Valencia did was heed what the referee said, “LaLiga president Javier Tebas told Movistar on Monday. “The versions are contradictory, but looking at the behavior of the Valencia player you can see that something happened,” added Tebas.

“We have already done an internal investigation procedure and with the videos and images of the match, we have to clarify what happened at that moment,” explained the president of LaLiga. “Something happened and we are going to try to clarify it because LaLiga does not allow there to be any racism in our football,” added Tebas.