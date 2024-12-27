New aid to promote birth rates. The Valencia City Council has announced that it will give 300 euros for each newborn, adopted or fostered child during 2025 and who is registered in the city. This subsidy can be requested starting next January 2.

In a statement, the Maria José Català council explains that it has allocated an initial amount of 1.5 million euros to address the amount of aid, with the clear objective of “relieving the initial economic impact of the arrival of a baby, promoting birth, adoption and foster care, and strengthening family conciliation.”

This measure, as Catalá highlighted, “is not an isolated point, but is part of a set of policies that we are promoting to support families and adapt the city to children.”

What are the requirements to be able to apply for help? Those fathers or mothers, adopters, guardians or foster people who, at least one of them, are at least four years registered in the municipality of Valenciaat the time of birth or at the beginning of the adoption or foster cohabitation.

In addition, the applicant family must have registered the minor in the city of Valencia. The aid includes all births, adoptions or foster care that occur between January 1 and December 31, 2025.

The request It can be presented in person at the Valencia City Council offices. from the Town Hall (Periodista Azzati, 2) or Tabacalera (Amadeu de Savoia, 11) or through the electronic office on the municipal website.

In any case, the instance must be registered within two months following the birth, adoption or foster care. Likewise, both applications can be submitted at the same time, the one for registration due to the birth of the minor and the one for requesting aid.