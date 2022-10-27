Valencia will be European Green Capital in 2024, the European Commission announced this Thursday at a gala held in the French city of Grenoble, which holds the title this year. Until now, Vitoria-Gasteiz was the only Spanish city that had achieved the distinction, in 2012. The Valencian capital has beaten the other finalist, the Italian city of Cagliari.

This award, endowed with 600,000 euros, has been promoted by the European Commission since 2010 to recognize projects and commitment to urban ecology, aligned with the European Green Deal, the 2030 Biodiversity Strategy of the European Union or the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) of the United Nations.

Valencia has highlighted in the defense of its candidacy the increase in the city’s green infrastructure —594 hectares of purely urban green areas or 7.41 square meters of green space per inhabitant—, its model of sustainable mobility, with almost 200 kilometers of bike lanes or cycle streets in the capital; the recovery of public space, with the pedestrianization of its most central squares, or sustainable food, with its traditional orchard and its native production of fruit and vegetables.

Tallinn (Estonia) will take over from Grenoble next year in the performance of a capital to which Spanish cities such as Barcelona, ​​a finalist in 2013, Seville or Zaragoza, have aspired in previous years, although only Vitoria and now Valencia have achieved the distinction. In previous editions, the European Commission has designated Stockholm, Hamburg, Copenhagen, Nantes, Oslo and Lisbon as capitals.

The mayor of Valencia, Joan Ribó, and the two deputy mayors, Sandra Gómez and Sergi Campillo, thank the 2024 European Green Capital award in Grenoble Valencia City Council

The selection of the award-winning city is evaluated on the basis of 12 environmental indicators; from air quality, noise, water or sustainable land use, to waste management, recycling, climate change, sustainable mobility or environmental governance. In addition to the 27 member countries of the European Union, the official candidate countries to enter the EU (Turkey, Montenegro, Macedonia, Serbia, Albania and Iceland), as well as those of the European Economic Area (Switzerland, Norway and Liechtenstein). The cities have to have a minimum of 100,000 inhabitants to be able to present themselves.

The Mayor of Valencia, Joan Ribó, who received the award from the Deputy Director General for the Environment of the European Commission, Patrick Child, has assured that the award represents “a commitment to work in a city that is increasingly sustainable and kind to its citizens leaving no one behind. We want to be a more resilient city in the face of climate change.”

Ribó headed the Valencian delegation that this morning defended Valencia’s candidacy before the jury with the interventions of its deputy mayors, Sandra Gómez and Sergi Campillo. Valencia, which presented itself for the award for the first time, competed for the title with the Italian Cagliari.

Garden plots near the Campanar neighborhood in Valencia. Monica Torres

“70% of the residents of Valencia have a green area five minutes from home”, boasted the mayor, Joan Ribó. The deputy mayor of the city, Sandra Gómez, has also highlighted actions such as the metropolitan green belt, the 52-kilometre cycle and pedestrian route that connects the orchard with the sea, or the cycle routes to the L’Albufera natural park.

The Valencian candidacy has had the support of the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez; that of the Minister for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera; that of the president of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig; and that of “practically all the councilors of the Valencia City Council”, referring to the two councilors of Vox, who have not joined the candidacy.

In the Ágora of Valencia, an ephemeral building erected for the World Capital of Design, which Valencia holds this year, the jury’s decision was followed by hundreds of people, who celebrated the victory with a burst of joy and fireworks of the local candidacy.

The entire Valencian delegation took a selfie after being elected European Green Capital 2024. Valencia City Council

The municipal corporation of Valencia approved in a plenary session held in February to present the city’s candidacy for these European awards with the support of 31 of the 33 councilors that comprise it. Last May, Brussels informed the City Council that it accepted the candidacy and last July it announced that the Valencian capital had become one of the two finalists.

