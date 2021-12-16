Valencia will allocate 80 of the 127 million that correspond to the League agreement with CVC to its new stadium. This has been pointed out by the president Anil Murthy and the financial director Inma Ibáñez in the club’s Shareholders’ Meeting. This does not mean that the investment to be made to finish the work is only 80 million. The amount for the completion of the stadium will be higher, although the club has not reported either the total or how it will be financed.

Anil Murthy is waiting for the president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Ximo Puig, to set the date and time for the meeting requested by Valencia after signing the agreement with CVC. It will be on that date that Murthy present the work and financing terms. What the president has set is a possible resumption date: September 2022, although he has clarified that everything is pending for the licensing bureaucracy to request.

Inma Ibáñez pointed out that 15% of the 127 million will go to debt caused by the pandemic and another 15% for the incorporation of footballers. That is, 19 million respectively. While the The remaining four million will go to digitization and branding issues.