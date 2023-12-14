This Saturday at 9:00 p.m., Mestalla will witness an epic confrontation between Valencia and FC Barcelona. Both teams arrive eager for victory, promising a show full of emotion and rivalry. With intertwined stories in Spanish football, this match promises to be a vibrant clash that will capture the attention of fans around the world. Xavi plays it. It's a final.
In which stadium is Valencia vs FC Barcelona played?
City: Valencia Spain
Stadium: Mestalla
Date: Saturday December 16
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
How can you watch Valencia vs FC Barcelona on television in Spain?
Movistar La Liga
How can you watch Valencia vs FC Barcelona on television in Argentina?
ESPN
How can you watch Valencia vs FC Barcelona on television in Mexico?
Sky or Blue To Go
How can you watch Valencia vs FC Barcelona on television in the United States?
ESPN
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Getafe
|
1-0 D
|
The league
|
Arosa
|
0-1V
|
Copa del Rey
|
Girona
|
2-1D
|
The league
|
Celtic
|
0-0
|
The league
|
Valencia
|
5-1D
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Antwerp
|
3-2D
|
UCL
|
Girona
|
2-4D
|
The league
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
1-0V
|
The league
|
Port
|
2-1V
|
UCL
|
Vallecano Ray
|
1-1
|
The league
The casualties that come for this Barça are due to the national team break, the first, that of Ter Stegen due to back problems and the most worrying that of Gavi, who injured his knee against Georgia. Added to these casualties are Íñigo Martínez who has an injury to his femoral biceps and Marcos Alonso who suffers from foot problems.
On the part of Valencia, Jose Gayá has a muscle injury that will keep him off the field until the end of December, André Almeida is a doubt due to a back injury and Gabriel Paulista and Javi Guerra are suspended.
Valencia: Mamardashvili; Correia, Mosquera, Diakhaby, Yarek; Pepelu, Vázquez, Fran Pérez, Foulquier; Diego López, Hugo Duro
FC Barcelona: Iñaki Peña; Koundé, Araújo, Christensen, Joao Cancelo; De Jong, Gundogan, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Joao Félix, Lewandowski
Valencia 1-1 Barcelona
