FC Barcelona and Valencia will face each other in the first match of the league in a duel at Mestalla that promises to be exciting. The Catalans, who have many injured players, will try to get the three points in the first official match of the Flick era.
Valencia, for their part, will be looking to further improve their performance from last season, when they were able to settle in the middle of the table despite having one of the youngest squads in the championship.
Valencia vs FC Barcelona match information
Spain
Stadium: Mestalla
Date: Saturday, August 17
Schedule: 21:30 in Spain, 16:30 in Argentina and 13:30 in Mexico
Referee: Sanchez Martinez
VAR: Villanueva Churches
How can you watch Valencia vs FC Barcelona on TV and streaming?
In Spain, the match can be watched on Movistar Plus, in Argentina on Star +, and in Mexico on Sky or Blue to Go. The match can be followed via streaming on Movistar’s online website.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Eintracht Frankfurt
|
3-2 V
|
Orange Trophy
|
Leeds
|
2-1 D
|
Friendly
|
Levant
|
0-0
|
Friendly
|
PSV
|
2-1 D
|
Friendly
|
Alaves
|
0-1 D
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Monaco
|
0-3 D
|
Gamper
|
Milan
|
2 (3-4) 2
|
Friendly
|
real Madrid
|
1-2 V
|
Friendly
|
Man City
|
2 (4-1) 2
|
Friendly
|
Olot
|
1-0 V
|
Friendly
The Valencian team has not had a great preseason, and has only managed to beat Benidorm and Eintracht. Leeds United, Levante, PSV Eindhoven, Castellón and Deportivo Alavés have managed to stop the Valencian team.
The Catalans have a long list of injured players: Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, Pedri, Araújo… will not be available. To this list we must add the name of Fermín López, who is still on holiday after winning the Euros and the Olympics.
Barcelona started the pre-season much better than the way they finished it. The aftertaste of losing to Monaco at the Joan Gamper has not yet faded from the minds of the Catalans.
FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Kounde, Christensen, Inigo Martinez, Balde, Casado, Gundogan, Olmo, Raphinha, Yamal and Lewandowski.
Valencia: Mamardashvili, Thierry, Tárrega, Yarek, Vázquez, Guillamón, Pepelu, Tejón, Almeida, Duro and Mir
Barcelona are expected to have a solid defence after their setback at the Joan Gamper, but their attack will not be as effective due to injuries in the midfield. We are betting on a narrow result in favour of the Catalans.
Valencia 0-1 FC Barcelona
