Atlético de Madrid is the opposite case in this league start. The draw against a great Betis is the only stain on their record, but the 0-7 victory against Rayo Vallecano cleared up any doubts. At the moment they only have 7 points in the League, and it is because the match against Sevilla was postponed due to DANA. The League has already made the day to make up the match official, and it will be December 23.