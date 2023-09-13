The fifth day of La Liga leaves us with a match between two historic teams in the competition. Valencia will host Atlético de Madrid on Saturday in a very important match for both teams. The locals started the season well, but the last two days have been defeats. In the case of Atlético de Madrid, they are one of the most in-form clubs in the competition, with a resounding victory against Rayo Vallecano by 0-7 in their last match. Below we leave you all the information about the match:
Where is Valencia vs Atlético de Madrid played?
City: Valencia Spain
Stadium: Mestalla
Date: Saturday September 16
Schedule: 16:15 in Spain, 08:15 in Mexico, 11:15 in Argentina
How can you watch Valencia vs Atlético de Madrid on television in Spain?
Movistar La Liga
How can you watch Valencia vs Atlético de Madrid on television in Mexico?
Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
How can you watch Valencia vs Atlético de Madrid on television in Argentina?
To be confirmed
How can you watch Valencia vs Atlético de Madrid on television in the United States?
ESPN, fuboTV
More news about LaLiga
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Alavés
|
Defeat 1-0
|
The league
|
Osasuna
|
Defeat 1-2
|
The league
|
The Palms
|
1-0 victory
|
The league
|
Seville
|
Victory 1-2
|
The league
|
Aston Villa
|
Defeat 1-2
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Vallecano Ray
|
Victory 0-7
|
The league
|
Numancia
|
Victory 0-2
|
Friendly
|
Real Betis
|
0-0 draw
|
The league
|
Grenade
|
3-1 victory
|
The league
|
Seville
|
1-1 draw
|
Friendly
Valencia has shown glimpses of improvement at the start of this League, but at the moment it is not getting off to a good start. The victories against Sevilla and Las Palmas have been overshadowed by consecutive defeats against Osasuna and Alavés. Of the four rivals they have had, Las Palmas seemed the weakest, but the rest could be direct rivals of Valencia and it is not advisable to lose points against them.
Atlético de Madrid is the opposite case in this league start. The draw against a great Betis is the only stain on their record, but the 0-7 victory against Rayo Vallecano cleared up any doubts. At the moment they only have 7 points in the League, and it is because the match against Sevilla was postponed due to DANA. The League has already made the day to make up the match official, and it will be December 23.
Valencia: Mamardashvili; Foulquier, Diakhaby, Ozkaçar, Gayá; Correia, Guerra, Pepelu, Noguerol; Almeida, Hugo Duro.
Atlético de Madrid: Oblak; Molina, Savic, Witsel, Hermoso, Samu Lino; Barrios, De Paul, Ñíguez; Griezmann, Correa.
Valencia 0-3 Atlético de Madrid. Atlético de Madrid is, behind Real Madrid, the best team at this start of the League, and a run-down Valencia will not be able to stand up to them. Cholo’s team arrives at the start of the League plugged in and that makes them very dangerous.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Valencia #Atlético #Madrid #schedule #watch #live #stream #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply