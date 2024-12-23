Valencia CF is one step away from taking over from the already dismissed Rubén Baraja, Carlos Corberancoach of the English West Bromwich Albion for whom Valencia will pay the termination clause of 2.4 million euros.

As several media outlets already claim, the 41-year-old Spanish coach would be the one chosen by the Che board, a bet on the future for a man who already took his current team to the top last season. the semi-finals of promotion to the Premier League.

After a long afternoon of negotiations, the Valencia and West Bromwich Albion They would have reached an agreement for an amount close to 2.4 million euros. Of course, the operation remains awaiting authorization from the American investment fund that owns the team.

As far as is known, Corberán assumes that the challenge is complicatedbut he approaches it with enthusiasm and with the special affection that he has always had for the Che club.

On the other hand, the club has also worked throughout the afternoon of this Monday in the negotiations to resolve the amount of Rubén Baraja’s settlement after confirming his dismissal.