NAfter the allegation of a racist statement, the match in the Spanish Primera División between Cadiz FC and Valencia CF was interrupted for a long time on Sunday evening. The Valencia players left the pitch after just under half an hour. Previously, there had been an argument on the pitch between Valencia’s Mouctar Diakhaby and opponent Juan Cala. The French Diakhaby was apparently very upset, he stormed towards the Cadiz professional.

Valencia tweeted that the teams had decided to continue the game but would condemn all forms of racism. They support Diakhaby: “The player who was racially insulted has asked his teammates to go back on the field.”

Valencia defender Jose Gaya told Moviestar TV that the team continued to play because they were threatened with defeat. “Diakhaby told us that he was insulted,” said the 25-year-old. “That’s why we left the square, but they told us that we had to come back, otherwise they would take away the three points and maybe more,” Gaya reported, leaving it open who should have made the threat.

Diakhaby had asked the team, according to Gaya, to continue playing. “We would not have done that without his permission.” The Frenchman was “devastated” and could not continue playing. When the game officially resumed in the 30th minute after a break of more than 20 minutes at 1-1, Diakhaby did not return to the game. He was substituted on for Hugo Guillamon. Cadiz won the game 2-1 thanks to a late goal from Marcos Mauro (88th minute). At halftime it was 1: 1.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, jumped to second place in the Spanish league with a win on Saturday. Under the leadership of coach Zinédine Zidane, the Madrilenians won 2-0 (1-0) against SD Eibar and overtook FC Barcelona at least until Monday evening. With the win, Los Blancos moved up to three points on leaders and city rivals Atlético Madrid, who will play the away game against fourth-placed Sevilla FC on Sunday.