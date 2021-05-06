Valencia and Valladolid face each other in a new day of LaLiga Santander. Let’s see how Valencia faces this new stage. Doing it four days from the end is, of course, a risk. And perhaps even more so when the rival is Valladolid, one of the fighters from below. To those of Voro, who takes the bench once again to the detriment of Javi Gracia, they only need to win. Failure to do so means losing three points and giving a direct rival three. It would be a real risk, since thinking about the descent did not enter the dictionary for many years. To make matters worse, his rival also risks his life and will not lower his arms. Weissman proved it against Betis.

