José Luis Morales is released from his contract with Levante due to relegation. However, despite the fact that the ‘Commander’ has publicly reiterated his desire to continue in the entity, Several First Division clubs have knocked on his door after learning of his particular contractual situation. Among themas has progressed BE, and was able to confirm ACE, Valencia.

Michelangelo Coronasports director of the che team, has sounded out the player’s situation through his representative, like many other clubs in the category. At first it is a mere approximation, since Morales’ intention is to first listen to the proposal that Levante has to put on the table, since a meeting with his entourage is planned this week to assess his continuity in the silver category, a situation that the attacker from Madrid faced in 2016. Of course, at that time he had a valid contract.

Valencia, for the moment, has not made a formal offer to the player, who is waiting for the meeting with Felipe Miñambres to assess what the Orriols club is willing to offer to keep your banner. It is Morales himself and his environment who are holding back his suitors until they know first-hand the intention of the club with its franchise player, both at a sporting and economic level for the Second Division project.

Morales comes from signing his best season in the elite, with 13 goals and five assistsequaling his best goalscoring record in the category in the absence of the end of the season at Rayo Vallecano’s home. Above even Gonçalo Guedesthe sale indicated in Valencia, who has signed 11 goals and six assists in the competition.

In fact, Olocip’s Artificial Intelligence gives greater value to Morales’ season (11.28) than to that of Guedes himself (10.15) in his figuresyes In addition, within the economic limitations of the Valencian entity, the Levante captain is the most suitable player to replace the Portuguese, with 89% similarities between the two.

The ball is in Morales’ court, whose contract, signed until 2023, with one more optional year, expires with relegation. And, despite the fact that the idea of ​​​​the ‘Comandante’ is to listen to Levante in the first instance, the First clubs lie in wait for one of the biggest candies in a market still in a war economy. Even clubs from abroad have knocked on his door. Everything will depend on the proposal presented by the Orriols club and the will of the player himself.