Valencia has communicated by way of e-mail to the Agrupació de Penyes del Valencia that he has to depart the place that the membership gave them within the decrease Mestalla. The request is argued for the wants of the VCF Basis and they’re proposed to put in their headquarters the place the Valencia Footballers Affiliation at the moment has it, with which in concept they must share their location any more.

Valencia’s communication to the Agrupació comes a number of days after the supporters’ golf equipment black and white, assembly in an Extraordinary Assembly, will publish an announcement wherein, along with displaying their public grievance concerning the administration of Peter Lim, They may name for the elimination of President Anil Murthy. Valencia responded to this assertion with a letter despatched to the board of the Agrupació wherein it was already venturing a flip within the relationship between the membership and the affiliation of supporters.

The board of the Agrupació de Penyes will meet at this time and after mentioned appointment will difficulty an evaluation of the proposed change of membership headquarters. The Agrupació de Penyes, a corporation that brings collectively virtually 400 Valencia golf equipment, has had its headquarters within the decrease Mestalla for nearly three a long time. The switch of mentioned headquarters by the membership is a part of the settlement signed yearly by each entities, an settlement that’s at the moment being signed and that can bear modifications in mild of the occasions and the distancing place that has been opened between the membership and Agrupació de Penyes.

The Agrupació de Penyes del Valencia, which on Monday morning had obtained a letter of assist from the United Hobbies affiliation, has joined completely different initiatives which have emerged in latest weeks in opposition to the administration of Meriton Holdings, an organization by means of which Peter Lim controls 83 p.c of Valencia’s shares. The social distancing of the property with completely different sectors of Valencianism is worsening, fueling much more with selections of this nature.