Valencia Basket took advantage this Thursday in its debut in the playoffs for the Endesa Women’s League title by beating a combative Durán Maquinaria Ensino in Lugo who, after this result, will have to overcome eleven points next Sunday in Valencia to sneak into the semifinals (58-69).

As expected, the match was even, although Rubén Burgos’ players took command and prevailed in three of the four quarters. The first part ended with the Valencians four up (29-33) and the American Celeste Trahan Davis as the most decisive player, with eleven points and four rebounds, although the most valued in the first twenty minutes was the local Helena Oma, who added nine points, eight sacks and a rating of 20 credits.

Equality was maintained in a third act in which the Galicians tied and in which, after a 16-16 run, the last ten minutes were reached with the same gap as at half-time (45-49) and everything to be decided in the final room. There the highest quality of the visitors prevailed,

that they were able to raise to eleven points the difference they will have to defend in the second leg.