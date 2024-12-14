Valencia is already analyzing the situation Ruben Baraja at the head of the squad in the face of the delicate situation in which the team has been left after the defeat this Friday in the Valladolid field by 1-0.

Valencia, although with two games less, is bottom of the First Division with ten points in fifteen games played and has only achieved up to now two wins and four draws in this league start.

The truth is that this is the worst start in the history of Valencia in the League, a competition in which it has competed for ninety seasons and has only been relegated to the Second Division on one occasion, in 1985-86. when a better start was signed than in this course.

Baraja’s team has lost to direct rivals for salvation such as Rayo Vallecano, Las Palmas or Valladolid and away from home he has been unable, for the moment, to add a victory, since they have only achieved two points from their eight league outings.

Likewise, the team’s path from now on becomes even more complicated. In this sense, Valencia faced a calendar full of direct rivals before the end of 2024, since it plays on Wednesday in Cornellà against Espanyol one of the matches postponed by DANA and closes 2024, hosting Alavés this coming Sunday at Mestalla.

Rubén Baraja’s team will welcome the new year with a complicated match at Mestalla against Real Madrid on January 3, which was also postponed by DANA.

Baraja, a fundamental piece as a footballer in one of the best stages in the history of Valencia, He returned to the club as coach in February 2023, also with the team at risk of relegation and after Gennaro Gattuso had left his bench and Voro González had not righted the situation.

With him, the team achieved an agonizing salvation in that 2022-23 campaign and a much looser one last season.