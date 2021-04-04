Madrid (AFP)

Valencia players left the pitch nearly half an hour after the start of the match against their Andalusian host Cádiz in the twenty-ninth stage of the Spanish League, due to insults against one of his players.

Valencia used Twitter to explain what happened in the meeting, which returned and completed it after nearly a quarter of an hour of stopping, revealing that his French defender, Mukhtar Diakabe, was the victim of insults, adding, “All our support for DiCapi, not to racism.”

“The player who was subjected to racist insults asked his teammates to return to the field” after the temporary withdrawal “in order to fight,” everyone is by your side, “he said.

“The team met and decided to return to the stadium in order to defend our colors, but Valencia strongly condemns racism in all its forms, not racism.”

Diakabe stopped playing in the 31st minute, and walked angrily towards Kadesh player Juan Kala before they exchanged shouting, then the French indicated to the referee that he would leave the pitch and his teammates followed him.

After a pause of nearly a quarter of an hour, the Valencia players returned to the pitch, but without DiCapi, who remained in the dressing room and was replaced by Hugo Jaamon, while Kala, who opened the scoring for the landowners before equalizing the Frenchman Kevin Gameiro, remained in the Cadiz squad before being substituted during the halftime break .