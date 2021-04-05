The Valencia he stayed halfway through his complaint against the racist insult defended by the club he suffered Diakhaby and that Juan Cala He shook down the hallways. Many of us think that the team should not have returned to the pitch for the mere fear of a later penalty. The fight against racism in football and in society in general goes beyond three, four or six points. It is of little use to organize photographs with the entire squad on their knees and with their fists raised if when you can pick up the flag, when you consider and say so that Diakhaby is “another victim of racism in football”, you end up acting thinking about the sporting consequences.

Even so, Valencia, its players, still falling short, focused on racism more than many other clubs that have gone through similar episodes in Spain and in the world. For this reason, we would miss the mark if the critics stick to who they denounce for their way of doing it, because what happened here matters and not so much how they reacted. Diakhaby was the alleged victim and his image dejected in the stands of the Ramon de Carranza, which culprit on a bench when a priori was the opposite, puts the Spanish league at a crossroads, whose authorities cannot look the other way and have to thoroughly investigate the matter. Cala is protected by the presumption of innocence, although it draws attention as much as Valencia went out to play than after writing in the minutes Medié Jiménez that Diakhaby accused him of calling him a “fucking nigger” did not come out to defend himself publicly.