

12/23/2024



Updated at 9:51 p.m.





The template of Seville They are already enjoying the Christmas holidays after the match that on Sunday pitted them against real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu (4-2). The team led by Xavier García Pimienta will not return to training until next December 29 when they will begin to prepare for the return to the competition that will take place January 4 when measured at Almeria (5:30 p.m.) in the round of 32 tie of the Copa del Rey. After the cup clash, Sevilla will return to LaLiga on Saturday, January 11 (9 p.m.) facing the Valenciaa club that is not going through its best moments and that will present a relevant novelty when the Nervionense team is measured.

And it is that Valencia announced this Monday that Rubén Baraja has been fired as coach of the first team after the first 18 days. Valencia is currently the penultimate classified in First Division having barely added twelve points in seventeen games since they have a pending league match against Real Madrid. The duel against the merengue team (January 3) and the Cup match against Eldense scheduled for January 7 will be prior to the Ches’ visit to Seville. These games will be the first that the new Valencian coach faces, who aims to get out of a shortlist in which he now seems to be the best placed. Carlos Corberan and in which it also appears Quique Sánchez Florescoach during the final stretch of Sevilla’s last season.

Valencia has been mired in a deep institutional and sporting crisis for several seasons, although the prospects this season are worse than in previous campaigns. However, the Valencian team has managed to score points in the last two visits to the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán (1-2 and 1-1). Curiously, Valencia is the rival that Sevilla has faced the most times throughout its history with 203 official matches and a balance of 76 wins, 37 draws and 90 losses.