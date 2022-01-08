Monday, January 10, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Valencia says they stole the game with Real Madrid: And what about Piqué?

by admin
January 8, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Real Madrid

Controversial play, Casemiro falls in the Valencia area.

Controversial play, Casemiro falls in the Valencia area.

Hard trill of the cast against arbitration.

The Valencia published a tweet on his official account during the break of his match against the Real Madrid in the stadium Santiago Bernabeu, describing as “theft” the penalty indicated by the referee Alejandro Hernández Hernández de Omar Alderete on Casemiro

. “The robbery in Madrid begins to be somewhat repetitive, La Casa de Papel,” Valencia wrote on his Twitter account after Karim Benzema’s goal that put Real Madrid ahead at halftime.

Even Piqué gave his opinion

It may interest you: (Video: Luis Díaz defeated covid-19, reappeared and scored this great goal)

The message generated great user interaction and was answered by Barça player Gerard Piqué. “Do not say it too loud that you are going to be punished,” he wrote next to an icon of silence.

Madrid, with two doublets by Karim Benzema and Vinicius, was reunited with victory in LaLiga Santander by beating Valencia 4-1, which forces Sevilla, their pursuer, not to fail this Sunday against Getafe if they do not want that the leader’s advantage is extended again.

With this victory, Real Madrid faces the Spanish Super Cup (they will face Barcelona in the semifinals on Wednesday) at the top of the table with eight points ahead of Sevilla, which, however, has two games less.

It may interest you: (Why did Coulibaly collapse in James’s game in Qatar?)

EFE

eltiempo app logo

DOWNLOAD THE TIME APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

Keep going down
to find more content

You got to content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of THE DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $ 900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

.
#Valencia #stole #game #Real #Madrid #Piqué

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Head of the UN Alliance of Civilizations wished peace to Kazakhstan amid protests

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.