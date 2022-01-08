Valencia says they stole the game with Real Madrid: And what about Piqué?

The Valencia published a tweet on his official account during the break of his match against the Real Madrid in the stadium Santiago Bernabeu, describing as “theft” the penalty indicated by the referee Alejandro Hernández Hernández de Omar Alderete on Casemiro

. “The robbery in Madrid begins to be somewhat repetitive, La Casa de Papel,” Valencia wrote on his Twitter account after Karim Benzema’s goal that put Real Madrid ahead at halftime.

Even Piqué gave his opinion

It may interest you: (Video: Luis Díaz defeated covid-19, reappeared and scored this great goal)

The message generated great user interaction and was answered by Barça player Gerard Piqué. “Do not say it too loud that you are going to be punished,” he wrote next to an icon of silence.

Madrid, with two doublets by Karim Benzema and Vinicius, was reunited with victory in LaLiga Santander by beating Valencia 4-1, which forces Sevilla, their pursuer, not to fail this Sunday against Getafe if they do not want that the leader’s advantage is extended again.

With this victory, Real Madrid faces the Spanish Super Cup (they will face Barcelona in the semifinals on Wednesday) at the top of the table with eight points ahead of Sevilla, which, however, has two games less.

It may interest you: (Why did Coulibaly collapse in James’s game in Qatar?)

EFE