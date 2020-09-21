Vicente Esquerdo will remain at Valencia until 2024. The club has announced the renewal of the midfielder for two more seasons, as their relationship ended in June 2022. Esquerdo has been a starter in the first two days with Valencia. Javi Gracia, given the lack of troops and the good conditions shown by the midfielder in the preseason, has fully trusted the Alicante.

Esquerdo, 21, is in his eighth season at Valencia after being signed by Ciudad de Benidorm. “I arrived in Cadet B and, like all children, I dreamed of being able to reach the first team. That Valencia CF can help me to make that dream come true is an illusion very big, in addition to being able to do it here at Valencia CF, “Esquerdo commented in the club’s official media.

Esquerdo already debuted last year with the first team, but it was this season that he established himself under Gracia’s orders. “When you are a child you see it very far, as something that can come, but that seems very difficult. And indeed it is. You have to work a lot to get to the first team. Valencia CF has helped me a lot, they have taught me everything I had to do and I am very happy to be here with them. Now the most important thing is to work the same or more than what I have been doing so that those opportunities that they can give me, take advantage of them even more, “says the player born in Calpe.