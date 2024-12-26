The Valencian region of Ribera Alta has registered this Thursday until four earthquakes in just an hour and a half. According to data from the National Geographic Institute (IGN), the first was of magnitude 2.9 and was recorded at 10:11 a.m. in the municipality of Sumacàrcer.

For its part, the Emergency Coordination Center of the Generalitat (CCE) has reported that the telephone 112 has not received calls related to the earthquakealthough he pointed out that the City Council has confirmed that the tremor has been felt by the population.

The CCE has activated the Situation 0 of the Special Plan Against Seismic Risk to monitor the earthquakes that occurred in the Ribera Alta region.

Half an hour later, the second was recorded, in another area of ​​the same municipality of Sumacàrcer and it has been magnitude 1.5.

The third earthquake occurred at 11:22 a.m. in the municipality of Gavarda and it has been magnitude 2.1 and four kilometers deep.

The last one, also in Gavardawas recorded at 11:44 a.m. and the IGN seismographs have established that it was magnitude 2.9 and at a depth of two kilometers.