Direct Chronicle

Rain on the field and goals on the scoreboard. In an open match at the Mestalla, with two associative teams moving quickly in search of a hole in the opposing goal, Valencia got up after a difficult week. After two defeats in a row, Gattuso’s legion passed the delicate test against Betis with good marks after drawing at Anoeta and stabilized its fall in the table. The Verdiblancos give ground in their struggle for Europe.

3 Mamardashvili, Gayá, Cenk Özkacar, Eray Cömert, Thierry Correia, Nico González (Hugo Guillamón, min. 78), Yunus Musah (Foulquier, min. 85), Andre Almeida, Hugo Duro (Marcos André, min. 78), Samu Castillejo (Justin Kluivert, min. 69) and Samuel Lino Rui Silva, Sabaly (Aitor Ruibal, min. 82), Edgar González, Víctor Ruiz, Álex Moreno, Juan Cruz (Pezzella, min. 64), William Carvalho (Rodri, min. 58), Luiz Henrique, Canales, Guido Rodríguez ( Paul Akouokou, minute 58) and Willian José goals 1-0 min. 62: André Almeida. 2-0 min. 81: Hugo Guillamon. 3-0 min. 93: Justin Kluivert. Referee Miguel Angel Ortiz Arias See also On Omicron .. “important advice” from the World Health Organization Yellow cards Samu Castillejo (min. 33), Edgar González (min. 51) and Paul Akouokou (min. 66)

The duel was moved and fun. Yunus Musah, called up to the US team to play in Qatar, left Rui Silva’s goal shivering half an hour into the game with a whiplash with his left foot. Gattuso’s side welcomed Samu Castillejo’s entry into the eleven. The waist of the Andalusian dancer, his driving and his top speed gave Valencia a dynamism that it lacked when Betis was in defensive retreat. The other Samu, Lino, the best outfield player in this first third of the championship, once again left his contribution of pure attacker overflow on the opposite side. The full-backs, Thierry and Gayà, were projected without a chain, but in the auction Hugo Duro, lacking minutes, was not fine when it came to attacking the spaces. With Cavani, pending his right ankle and the World Cup, Valencia had lost goals and hierarchy in the area. Until yesterday.

On the other side of the ring, Betis also demanded Mamardashvili. The Georgian goalkeeper, on the podium of the best goalkeepers in the tournament, due to the incidence of his saves on the scoreboard, prevented Betis from scoring before the break. Responding to the blows from Valencia, who danced and feinted, but could not reach the chin of their rival, Pellegrini’s men, more counterattackers, needed less driving and touches than the locals to surround the area of ​​’Mama’, with Canales loose and doing damage with William Carvalho and Guido’s safety bra. In one of those, Willian José, substitute for the suspended Borja Iglesias, mixed with Canales, who leaked a magnificent pass to Juan Cruz, who shot and tripped over the Georgia giant. When Gattuso was waiting for Álex Moreno’s offensive irruption, Sabaly and Luiz Henrique appeared, putting Gayà and Cenk in trouble. The first part went with a shot by Castillejo that Rui Silva patted. The Andalusian winger knelt when Ortiz Arias blew the final whistle, lamenting the stoppage of the Portuguese goalkeeper.

Valencia found stuck in André Almeida. On set pieces. Samu Lino faced Edgar and was knocked down by the center back who also received the second yellow card and was sent off. The launch of the 22-year-old Portuguese that the influential Jorge Mendes has brought to Mestalla this summer was splendid, saving the height of the barrier. Since the centenary season, 2018-19, Valencia has not scored a direct free kick at Mestalla.

With Betis sounded after the expulsion, the game was unbalanced, which fell on the side of the locals. Samu Lino sent into the area and Kluivert anticipated his marker and was brought down. The penalty transformed him, with his ice blood, Hugo Guillamón. In stoppage time, a filtered pass from Gayà over Kluivert’s breakout gap was put in by the Dutchman to close the win.

