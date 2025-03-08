











































































































































































Generated by Besoccer





The encounter Valencia – Real Valladolid of LaLiga EA Sports, which is disputed in Mestalla to the 18:30 hours can be seen live through

Dazn, LaLiga Tv Bar, Dazn LaLiga 2

and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.

Valencia – Real Valladolid

Classification and statistics between Valencia – Real Valladolid

Valencia arrives at the game after having faced the previous day to the



Osasuna



while Real Valladolid played his last LaLiga EA Sports match against



Las Palmas



. He Valencia Currently occupies the position number 18 of LaLiga EA Sports with 25 points, while its rival, the

Real Valladolidoccupies the Post 20 With 17 points.

The avant -garde website will also offer all the current clash live minute by minute after the initial whistle of the referee. Consult here the rest of the games of LaLiga EA Sports, the Valencia calendar, the Real Valladolid calendar and the statistics of LaLiga EA Sports. You can also consult the classification of LaLiga EA Sports.