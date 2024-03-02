Real Madrid drew 2-2 at Valencia in the match of the 27th matchday of the La Liga. The Blancos scored with Vinicius (50' and 76') and recovered after goals from Hugo Duro (27') and Yaremchuk (30'). The challenge heats up when it expires. Real Madrid takes the last corner at the end of injury time, in the 100th minute, and while Brahim Diaz crosses the final whistle from referee Gil Manzano: Bellingham heads the ball and scores the 2-3 goal which, however, is not validated . The match ends 2-2, Bellingham protests and is sent off. “I've never seen anything like this in my career,” says Carlo Ancelotti, Real's coach.