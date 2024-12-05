The Valencia-Real Madrid match corresponding to matchday 12, which was supposed to be played on November 2 but was postponed as a result of the tragic DANA that affected the Valencian Community, now has a new date. The match will be played at Mestalla on January 2 at 8:00 p.m. and will be the match that will open the football year in Spain.

This is what the sole judge of professional competitions of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has resolved after listening to the proposals of both clubs. The ‘ché’ team had put the chosen date on the table – January 2, something that LaLiga also endorsed -, while the Madridistas had proposed that the match take place on January 5.

The judge considers that, once the proposals have been analyzed, the most appropriate is the one for January 2: “From January 5 to 7, the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey is scheduled, in which both clubs participate. Therefore, if the match were set for January 5, the dates of celebration of the respective matches would have to be modified, with possible additional harm to its competitors, in whose field the qualifying rounds would be held, possibly considering that the Three Kings’ festivities “They are the most suitable for a greater influx of spectators.”

At the same time, the resolution rules out January 5 because “it would coincide with the celebration of the Three Kings Parade, an event of great relevance, whose organization could significantly affect the surroundings of Mestalla.”

In fact, Valencia provided a letter from the Local Police Headquarters stating that, if the match had been on the day of the Three Kings Parade, it would have implied a “damage that would be difficult to make compatible with said event and other Christmas events that “It requires the attention of large police resources.”