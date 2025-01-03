Follow the match between Valencia and Real Madrid live, which was postponed by Dana, find out the result, the goals and the last hour of the League match today.

20:25 Vinícius is positioned as Real Madrid’s highest-paid player thanks to The Best Vinícius Júnior’s recent award at The Best awards has had a significant impact on his salary. The bonus for this recognition positions him as the player who earns the most within the squad, surpassing stars like Mbappé. With this new agreement, the Brazilian will approach 20 million net annually in the last two years of his contract, consolidating himself not only as a key player on the field, but also as one of the club’s major salary references.

20:25 A confrontation full of history and emotion The Mestalla stadium will become the epicenter of one of the most anticipated matches in La Liga EA Sports. Valencia and Real Madrid will face each other in a duel rescheduled due to the natural phenomenon DANA, in a context in which both teams present themselves with very different objectives. Real Madrid, with its title favorite status, will seek to gain three vital points to remain at the top of the standings. Meanwhile, Valencia, immersed in the fight for permanence, will try to make a statement at home, with its fans eager to see a good performance from their team.

20:23 This is how Real Madrid comes out! The starting eleven for the duel against Valencia Ancelotti presents Courtois in goal, accompanied by a solid defense with Lucas Vázquez, Tchouaméni, Rüdiger and Mendy. In the midfield, Ceballos, Valverde and Bellingham will be in charge of managing the game. In attack, Rodrygo, Vinícius and Mbappé, the big signing, will seek to overwhelm the local defense and lead Madrid to victory.

20:21 Mbappé on the hunt for the Pichichi: Will he be able to catch up with Lewandowski? Kylian Mbappé continues to demonstrate why he is one of the most feared players in La Liga. With 10 goals so far this season, the Paris Saint-Germain striker has almost reached the figure expected at this point, remaining in the fight for the Pichichi trophy. However, his main competitor, Robert Lewandowski, continues to lead the scoring table. With the quality of Mbappé and the consistency of Lewandowski, the fight for the top scorer promises to be one of the most exciting of the season. Will the Frenchman be able to close the gap and surpass the Pole? Time will tell.

20:17 Mestalla: A colossus ready for action