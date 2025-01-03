Real Madrid will face Valencia this Friday, January 3 at Mestalla on the occasion of the match postponed by DANA regarding matchday 12 of LaLiga.

A complicated and important match for both parties, since Ancelotti’s men will fight to win to become leaders in the standings, while Valencia needs victory to try to recover their good feelings, especially since they are last in the table. All this after the club has dismissed Rubén Baraja and Corberán He only had five days to prepare for the meeting.