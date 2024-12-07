18:50
Hugo Duro almost has it
The striker’s shot missed the target.
18:47
Valencia looks for a tie
The locals have control of possession and try to react after the first goal.
18:38
LIGHTNING GOOOOOOOOL!
Pathé Ciss heads the corner and ends up in the back of the net.
18:37
Corner for Rayo
César Tárrega clears Álvaro García’s center
18:35
Corner for Rayo
Frutos fails the first of the match
18:25
Substitutes
Valencia: Dimitrievski, Jaume Domènech, Jesús Vazquéz, Iker Córdoba, Pepelu, André Almeida, Hugo Guillamón, Sergi Canós, Rafa Mir, Dani Gómez, Fran Pérez.
Vallecano Ray: Dani Cárdenas, Iván Balliu, Pacha Espino, Aridane, James Rodríguez, Unai López, Óscar Trejo, Pedro Díaz, Gerard Gumbau, Adrián Embarba, Sergio Camello, Sergi Guardiola.
