Valencia posted an ironic tweet after the defeat in Balaídos in relation to various decisions by Gil Manzano and the VAR during the match. Javi Gracia, in the press room, pointed to the “quite doubtful” foul that the referee whistled at the edge of the area and that was the preamble to the second goal by Iago Aspas and also at the hands of Tapia, who were penalized with a foul but not thus with a yellow card, which would have meant the expulsion of the Celta player.

“An unexcused defeat, although we are still waiting for a VAR image with line and the review of all decisive actions in the Eyes area. No matter what season you read this … “, Valencia posted on their official Twitter account. Said tweet was adorned with a photograph of an action between Aidoo and Manu Vallejo, for which Valencia also claimed a penalty.

Valencia, in his tweet, I wanted to mention the 1-0 play, in which the VAR reviewed the action for possible offside of Iago Aspas. The repetitions left doubts about the position of Aspas, whose shoulder seemed to be more forward, although in turn Wass’s foot seemed to also validate the position of the forward. Gil Manzano, after a VAR review, decided to validate the goal, although during the broadcast the image of the lines drawn by the VAR program for these offside actions was not shown.