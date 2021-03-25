VALENCIA president Ximo Puig has told the regional parliament that he has no intention of an immediate lifting of restrictions on the hospitality sector, with businesses having to shut at 6.00 pm.

Speaking today (March 25), he contrasted his management of the COVID crisis with what was happening in the Madrid region.

Responding to criticism from the far-right Vox party spokeswoman, Ana Vega, Puig said: “If the way we have managed the pandemic is a disaster, then the way Madrid has done things is a madhouse disaster.”

He pointed out that infection rates are eight times lower than in the Madrid region and that he won’t change course over hospitality restrictions and the border closure.

“The figures show that an extraordinary effort from our health system and our citizens have produced the best results in Spain,” he added.

The current package of measures will run until at least April 12 when the Easter holiday period officially ends in the Valencian Community.

COVID-19 infections stand at 29 cases per 100,000 residents, which is the lowest in the country and one of the best in the world.

Puig has made it clear that he plans to extend the regional border closure and the 10.00 pm curfew start-time beyond April 12.

That could stretch to May 9 when the provisions of the second State of Alarm come to an end.

There is a possibility that hospitality hours could be extended after April 12, but that would depend on low infection rates being maintained.