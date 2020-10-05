December 6 is the date set for the Valencia Trinidad Alfonso EDP Marathon. A test with an ambitious poster of participants that has already announced the presence of illustrious athletes such as the Ethiopian Birhanu Legese, third best marathon record in history, Kinde Atanaw, winner last year and current record holder of the Valencian circuit, Lawrence Cherono, winner of the Chicago and Boston marathons, the champion of the world Lelisa Desisa or Kaan Kigen Özbilen, European record holder. More than enough names to classify the Valencian event as one of the highest level of the year … but one or both of the distance myths are missing: Eliud Kipchoge and Kenenisa Bekele.

London ‘snatched’ them for their expected duel today, but finally the Ethiopian could not participate due to problems in his left calf. The announcement came less than 48 hours before the English appointment, but as it has been later known, Bekele had not been able to train for almost two weeks. That Time elapsed plus the two months remaining for the race in Valencia, together with Kenenisa’s now lame schedule to compete in a marathon in 2020, feed the options of the great bombshell: that Bekele (38 years old) is on the starting line on D 6 .

Next Wednesday, October 7, Valencia organizes another event of enormous value such as the world record attempt of 10,000 meters, precisely held by Bekele (26: 17.53), by the Ugandan Joshua Cheptegei, who recently also achieved the 5,000 meters, and that day seems to be marked as the beginning of negotiations to try to bring Bekele. Always, of course, if the recovery from your injury and the process to get back to the highest level are compatible with the date of December 6.

Jos Hermens, CEO of Global Sports Communication who have Cheptegei … and also Bekele or Kipchoge under their wing, has confirmed his presence this week in Joshua’s record attempt and surely the organization of the Valencia marathon has already requested a meeting with him to study the matter.

“We have worked hard to make two top-level elite listings, to break our own records and get as close as possible to the world records in the two distances. Along with these names, there are others to be confirmed that will undoubtedly make Valencia the great race of 2020 ”, said Marc Roig, selector of the international elite of the Valencia Marathon and Half Marathon, in the presentation … without being able to assess at that time that the Bekele option existed. Something that surely has been around his head since last Friday in the afternoon. Of course, to bring positions and achieve an understanding that they will have to break the piggy bank for Bekele to run on December 6.