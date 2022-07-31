I don’t know if the ugly thing Ximo Rovira has done has precedents in the TV industry. Many networks have banned hundreds of presenters, but I don’t think reasons have ever been argued from memory. Rovira was going to return to the Valencian regional government to present a contest, but the council of À Punt has rejected him because his face reminds rafflethat is, to trash TV, to the years in which Canal 9 and Telemadrid walked hand in hand on the catwalks of the pitch, hair gel and reclassifications.

The damnatio memoriae It was a Roman punishment that consisted of destroying the memory of a cursed character. His name was not mentioned and his house, his monuments and everything that could evoke him were demolished. It was pretended that it had not existed. The custom has remained until today, but it was rare to apply it to television, which is a forgetful medium by nature. The very inertia of fame raises and buries the characters without the intervention of audiovisual advice. raffle ended 18 years ago. The memory of the spectators does not reach that far, and not even a screwed-up Rovira in the prime-time slot can rescue it.

Fallas, so pagan, are a form of damnatio memoriae. By burning Ximo Rovira’s ninot, the superstitious believe that they erase from history that Valencia that today’s Valencia does not want to resemble, but reality does not usually bend to magical thinking. No matter how much ash and salt is thrown on the past, it always reappears, always finds a way to annoy the present. That is why it is more intelligent to assume it and understand that today rises above all the rubbish and corpses of yesterday, and that the society that does not know how to live with them ends up finding them when reforming the house.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISION on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Receive the television newsletter All the news from channels and platforms, with interviews, news and analysis, as well as recommendations and criticism from our journalists SIGN UP See also Parents demand a reduction in school bus fees during "distance education"