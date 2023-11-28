Valencia MotoGP test, the results

After Formula 1, which shut down its engines in Abu Dhabi, MotoGP is also closing its doors for 2023 and going on holiday. In the classic post-season tests in Valencia, the best time was achieved by Maverick Viñales: The Spaniard lapped in 1:29.253 on the 73rd of his 86 laps. A time about three tenths lower than the pole he achieved here last Saturday, and which would have seen him start in eighth place.

The wait, there’s no point in hiding it, was however for Marc Marquez, who made his debut today astride the Ducati GP22. The Spaniard immediately had excellent sensations and gave very wide smiles in the pits, a symptom of tranquility and a rediscovered taste in driving: his placing fourth in a time classification that was indicative up to a certain point. The day of the Gresini team’s super signing ended with 49 laps and a best time of 1:29.424, 171 thousandths of a second from the reference time. Two-time MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia finished 11th fastest, +0.717 behind Viñales.

On the “podium” of the day, within just 93 thousandths, are Brad Binder and Marco Bezzecchi: second place for the South African, who comes within 28 thousandths of the Aprilia of Top Gun. Also in the top-10 are Raul Fernandez (who is waiting to know which team he will have to race with in 2024 after the sensational rejection of the Cryptodata RNF team), Alex Marquez, Fabio Di Giannantonio, Enea Bastianini, Jack Miller and Luca Marini. Good day, therefore, for the two “blues” protagonists of the final part of the transfer domino, which made up the 2024 grid.