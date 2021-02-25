After beating two of the coconuts of the Euroleague, CSKA and Real Madrid, Valencia has this Thursday (18:00, Dazn) another test of the highest level. Xavi Pascual’s Zenit is being the biggest surprise of the season and one of the most difficult teams to defeat due to its iron defense, as it already demonstrated last Monday against Armani Milan (follow the game live on As.com).

Nevertheless, Valencia can not miss an opportunity to add since there are only nine games left and is currently out of the playoff, his primary goal this season. A victory will be essential to take advantage of direct confrontations.

Jaume Ponsarnau has traveled with 13 players, including Joan Sastre, and must make a discard before the game. The only safe loss is that of Guillem Vives.