Nicolás Laprovittola had the tie in his hands on the last shot, “because we made a serious mistake,” Mumbrú pointed out, but the Argentine player missed when the red lights on the board were already on, and the Valencia Basket players took a breath. After an inspired second half, fierce in defense, successful in shooting, the orange team took the game against Barcelona at the Palau.

The local team made the mistake of relaxing in the crucial moments, in which they could sense their takeoff, and ended up paying for it because of Jaime Pradilla from Zaragoza, who completed a great game, intense and committed when it was his turn to put pressure on the Blaugrana players in defense. , and casual in the attack, with 15 points at the end and some baskets that were decisive for the final outcome. All this, with four personnel threatening him from the beginning of the last quarter.

The game had started off heavy, somewhat tiring, with multiple throwing errors for both teams. Valencia missed eight of its first nine three-point attempts, and only managed to score from under the basket. Barcelona loosened up more at the beginning, although their rival always came back from defense, so the first ten minutes ended with a tie (19-19).

But Barça broke away at the beginning of the second quarter and forced Mumbrú to immediately call his two time-outs. Valencia's imbalances put Barcelona's maximum advantage on the scoreboard (40-31) with a minute left before half-time, but all the stars came together so that the difference was reduced almost to a minimum, with a devastating partial of 0-5 , and an unsportsmanlike performance by Laprovittola, who did not have his best afternoon, after losing the ball in the last attack, with eight seconds remaining, so the result at half-time (40-38) was not as catastrophic for Valencia as it seemed. predicted a minute before.

Barça still tried to break away at the beginning of the second half, with Brizuela as the protagonist, but Valencia resisted in defense, with Jovic as a lighthouse, and the increasingly overwhelming presence of Semi Ojeleye, intimidating with his 109 kilos of weight, who He became the nightmare of the Barcelona five. After a run of 0-19, and a triple from Robertson, Valencia took the lead at the end of the third quarter (58-63), and never lost their footing in the game again.

In the last quarter, the Ojeleye and Pradilla show continued, along with the rebounding efficiency of their team, which grabbed almost all of the loose balls in the last quarter.

The suspense came, with Valencia in control, after a loss of the ball and, later, when time ran out to launch in the penultimate attack, but the fight under the boards was fierce and the score (76-79) was not clear. He moved more, among other things because Laprovittola didn't hit the last triple.

