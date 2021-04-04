An argument between Cala and Diakhaby that arose after a play in the Cádiz area ended with the Valencia players leaving the Ramón de Carranza pitch in the 36th minute. This type of reaction is usually seen when a racist insult is launched, but nothing is known about what has happened in that conversation between the two players.

After the tangana formed by the discussion, The referee showed the yellow card to Diakhaby, unleashing a greater anger from the Valencian player, who once again calmly spoke for a while with the referee. Later, all the Valencia players decided to support Diakhaby by leaving the field of play and, later, Cádiz as well.

Minutes later, Cádiz returned to the field with all its starters and, later, also Valencia, yes, without Diakhaby. The referee gave both teams five minutes to warm up before resuming Cádiz – Valencia.

What the protocol says

Iturralde González, referee analyst for AS and SER, explained what the referee Medié Jiménez can do in such a situation: “The referee Medié Jiménez cannot force Valencia to leave. If he does not want to leave, the referee will have to indicate in the act the reason why the Valencian team does not want to resume the game. The referee cannot say that there is a racist issue because he has not heard it so he cannot say that the match is suspended. The referee has to exhaust all possible avenues before suspending the match “.

Valencia statement

Diakhaby has asked his teammates to go out on the field but he was not feeling well to return to the field. Valencia has put a tweet explaining what happened: “The team has met and decides to return to fight for the shield but firm in condemning racism in all of Valencia in all its forms. No racism.” Then he explained why Diakhaby didn’t go out on the grass: “The player, who has received a racist insult, has asked his teammates to return to the field to fight.”

The Valencia defender has asked his teammates to come out onto the pitch. Valencia, not having proof of what happened between Diakhaby and Cala, has decided to go out on the field since they are exposed to being given the game for lost 3-0

