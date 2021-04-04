Matchday 29 The defender maintained a harsh verbal cross with the Cádiz winger and the match was interrupted in the 36th minute Gameiro finishes off in an action of the match. / Roman Ríos (Efe) RC MADRID Sunday 4 April 2021, 19:23



Monumental mess in the Cádiz-Valencia of the twenty-ninth day of the League. A sour exchange of words between Juan Cala and Mouctar Diakhaby caused the Valencia defender to fly into a rage at what is sensed as a possible racist insult. The French footballer of Valencia, out of control due to the words of the end of the Cadiz team, faced him and reproached him with acrimony for his words. His teammates tried to stop him, but finally the Frenchman made the decision to leave the field, escorted by the rest of the Valencia players.

It was the 36th minute of the match played at Ramón de Carranza, when the clash was interrupted with 1-1 on the scoreboard, without it being known at the moment what will happen to it or the exact words that motivated Diakhaby’s angry reaction.