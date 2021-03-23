Last Saturday he broke it in the Malvinas Argentinas de Mendoza against Godoy Cruz and he scored in the win (6-1) of River on the team of Gallego Méndez. During the week the video was broadcast in which, chosen by Adidas, He put his face and body -together with Lionel Messi, no less- for the presentation of the new shirt of the National Team Argentina. Julián Alvarez is having a great time. And, as if that were not enough, they follow him from Europe. Valencia of Spain is interested in him. In fact, there have already been contacts with his representative.

Although Valencia is not having a good time, neither in football (it is twelfth in the Spanish League) nor economically, from the middle of the year there may be movements with bets to return it to the forefront of Spanish football. The prince of Johor, Tunku Ismail, is in talks with the club’s top shareholder, Peter Lim, with the aim of taking over part of the management. Also, there is a business group interested in buying shares of the club.

Apart from this situation, in Valencia they are already looking at players for next season. And Álvarez appears on the radar. They believe that he may be an ideal footballer to function in Spanish football, according to an emissary of that club who monitors South American footballers in a dialogue with Clarín.

It will not be easy for Valencia to hire Álvarez. Julián is one of Marcelo Gallardo’s favorite players. Y the Doll wants to have him to play the Copa Libertadores, whose group stage starts in April and the competition ends in November. In addition, he has a contract until December 2022 and a clause of 25 million euros. Meanwhile, unlike other transfer markets, in June River will not need to sell since in the last seven months it transferred four players: Juanfer Quintero, Lucas Martínez Quarta, Santiago Sosa and Nacho Fernández. For all of them, they will enter the club -when the total amount of each sale is charged- more than 35 million dollars. And another issue: if Rafael Borré finally leaves, the River coach will not want to be left without another of his forwards.

Anyway, whether in June or later, Álvarez’s destiny is in Europe. With 13 goals in 54 games, the forward already stands out in River after a long process from the Inferiors. Álvarez arrived at River with 15 years and at 18, Gallardo raised him to First. Not only did he register him in the Copa Libertadores, but he gave him the 9th and in the overtime of the final against Boca in Madrid he sent him to the field. “Julián is the player that every coach wants to direct“, praised the Doll.

That year, the kid born in Calchín (a town in Córdoba, with no more than 2,500 inhabitants, located 110 kilometers from the provincial capital) came from being a sparring partner for the Argentine National Team in the World Cup in Russia and rubbing shoulders with their idols, Messi and Agüero. Then he participated in the U23 team. They called him “Pipa” because they saw him as similar to Lucas Alario.

Although the Valencian adventure may be something new for Álvarez if it happens, this 21-year-old youth already knows what it is to be in Spain. At the age of 11 he had a test at Real Madrid. “I was playing children’s championships, I was 11 years old, but only at 13 could Real Madrid sign me for good at the club. To do it at that time, my whole family had to move and we had to settle there. I returned to Córdoba, I missed it ”, Julián said in a talk with Clarín before traveling to the World Cup in Russia.

Ten years later, already a professional player, Spanish football can give him another chance. We will have to see what he wants to do if the offer is finalized. Go to play in Europe or continue developing at River de Gallardo and look for new titles with River’s shirt. That is the question.

