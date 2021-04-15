Only seven years after Juan Roig joined the lower categories of Ros Casares in Valencia Basket, the first title came. When Anna Gómez and María Pina raised the Eurocup in Szekszárd (Hungary), they were not only staging the sporting success of the outstanding group coached by Rubén Burgos. It was also the confirmation that the Valencia Basket women’s project is on the right track, a path without shortcuts that began in the National League (third division).

But it was four years ago when Valencia had an exponential growth. The club, which had narrowly escaped at LF2, decided to invest to move up. He did it the first time and already in the highest category he has not stopped growing. Thus, players of the highest national and international level have reached the team. One of those who saw him first was Queralt Casas, international guard and MVP of the Final Four of the Eurocup last weekend. “When I signed (2019) I didn’t even know if we were going to play the Eurocup. But I was convinced. I was doing very well in France and I was not going to return to Spain. But when they explained the project to me, the ambition, the fact of being in the Euroleague for three or four years, a city like Valencia, in the same club and infrastructure as the boys… I decided that I wasn’t going to wait, ”explains Queralt.

“He’s going to give us a push”

After finishing fourth in the unfinished Endesa League last year, this season they have exploded: second in the regular league with only one defeat (tied with Avenida) and Cup finalists … But they had to believe it, as Queralt reveals: “This is going to give us a boost because we have a great team but until you achieve great things you don’t just believe it ”.

There is no room for joy on the noble floor of Valencia. In fact, it is the only Spanish club and one of the few in Europe that have lifted continental titles in the male and female category. And this does not stop here. The next step: play the Euroleague.