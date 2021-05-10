No news regarding the new Mestalla to date, Valencia continues to advance in the construction of the Benicalap sports center. The Mestalla entity pledged to build said facility when it acquired control of the plots where the new stadium will theoretically be built, while the former is still stopped, it seems that the sports center is moving forward.

Today the Valencia City Council commanded by the councilor Pilar Bernabé and several representatives of the Mestalla club maintained a meeting in which the City Council gave its approval to the proposal of the sports center that the entity raises. In addition to what was said, the consistory demanded that the base and execution project is presented at most next July 1.

This is the second proposal made by Valencia regarding the construction of the sports center, the first was rejected because for the City Council it did not meet the minimum requirements of a construction of this size. This, after having the approval, has until July 1 to start the execution project and by the Mestalla entity they trust to have everything ready for that date

In any case, the relations between the Valencian directive and the club are still not idyllic. After an interview in AS in which Pilar Bernabé herself pointed out that it was okay for “Anil Murthy to insult the Valencians”, today there were a new message to the president. “I would have liked the president to have been pTo show that he cares about the neighbors of Benicalap “ The councilor has pointed out after Murthy did not attend the meeting electronically.

“The demonstration is a wake-up call”

The Mayor of Valencia, Joan Ribó, took stock of the massive demonstration against Peter Lim last Saturday. The mayor considers that it demonstrates the “not much satisfaction “ that exists towards Meriton and considers it to be “normal to show such powerful discontent“Among the fans. To conclude, Ribó has made a call to the board” to take measures and change the way of managing “, because the demonstration was “a wake-up call” because things are not being done well.