Valencia came out of the descent positions this afternoon with a victory over the Valladolid Colista, a team that walks aimlessly and already seems to be sentenced to the descent of a lot of days ago.

The victory of Carlos Corberán’s team was more complicated than expected. Valencia already scored in the 7th minute by Diego López after an assistance from Sadiq, but the game was complicated to the locals because the Nigerian striker failed several very clear goal occasions.

In the 41st minute the draw in a mamardashvili error came that when he went to take the ball from the door to be given to Latasa so that the ex from the factory and the Getafe did not forgive. Valencia was ready before the break because he scored the 2-1 Luis Rioja in the head in the addition of Gayà but the goal was canceled offside.

The tie

A great error of the Georgian goalkeeper

The second part had a script in its beginning similar to that of the first. Valencia came out very pressing and Sadiq achieved 2-1 in 59 to win the game to Cenk in a long ball.

The Valladolid reaction arrived at a LATASA auction that stopped Mamardashvili, whistled by his audience from the gift of the tie goal. Valencia had the third in a Chutazo in Tárrega who went to the squad, but the match died in the Valencia area, where Javi Sánchez asked for a penalty that was not granted.