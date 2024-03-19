The Municipal Fire Department has mobilized 460 agents in the special security device for the Fallas festivals. The bulk of this figure will be responsible for controlling the cream of the Fallas monuments. Specifically, 380 firefighters and a hundred vehicles will monitor the combustion of a hundred failures in Valencia considered risky because they are located in small squares, with trees, nearby homes or monuments, or have high or complicated edges. Furthermore, for the first time this year and after the dramatic fire in the Campanar residential building, firefighters have paid special attention to the Fallas monuments or fire zones that are close to buildings with ventilated facades. Not knowing whether among its components there is any element that could be combustible, firefighters have determined the need to change location or increase the distance of the monuments from two Fallas commissions.

The delegate councilor for Firefighters, Juan Carlos Caballero, has explained that the objective is to eliminate any risk that may exist and avoid any worry or unrest to the neighbors during the cream of the Fallas monuments. “We all have very recent images of the Campanar fire and any effort is insufficient to minimize any impact on the buildings. We are aware that there is greater sensitivity among Valencians with this type of buildings, which is why the municipal fire service has attended to any request that has been made by individuals or neighbors to guarantee the greatest possible safety during the cream nit and minimize any damage in the buildings,” he noted. To the entire deployment of firefighters, we must add the 250 civil protection volunteers for a night that will begin at 8 p.m. and end at 11:30 p.m., with the municipal falla, which will burn after the winning fallas do.

The 384 large faults spread throughout the city, “will burn in a staggered manner so that the firefighters can ensure that all the monuments burn and fall correctly,” said Caballero, who has also detailed that, previously, some of these creams, “to avoid collateral damage, firefighters will use water hoses to cool the surroundings of the faults that are in very limited locations.”

“The firefighters will finish their work when the last failure of the city is burned and will give way to the cleaning work so that the next day the city wakes up as if nothing had happened,” said the councilor, after remembering that the work of The firefighters, regarding the Fallas, “began with the review of the facades of the buildings in the Plaza de Ayuntamiento and with the inspection of the tents of the city's Fallas commissions to guarantee elements such as access and emergency exits.”

The Fallas of Valencia come to an end this Tuesday with the cream to put the finishing touch to some festivities that, in the absence of definitive figures, will leave record figures for both tourism and hospitality as well as Fallas participation.

This Tuesday, the festival of San José, thus arrives the last day of the five official Fallas, although the city has been conditioned by them for weeks with closed streets, tents installed in each neighborhood, traffic restrictions, a constant noise of firecrackers and rockets fired without respite and displays of incivility in parks, gardens, streets and monumental environments.