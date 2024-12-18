LaLiga Iberdrola continues its course and this Wednesday December 18

They will measure their strength in the Antonio Puchades stadium

Valencia Women and Deportivo Abanca Fem

in a match corresponding to the Matchday Day 8 of the championship.

Valencia Fem comes into the match having faced Athletic Fem and Granada CF Fem while Deportivo Abanca Fem played their last LaLiga Iberdrola matches against Eibar Fem and Madrid CFF Fem. After the match against Deportivo Abanca Fem, Valencia Fem will play against Levante Fem and Costa Adeje Tenerife Fem. For its part, Deportivo Abanca Fem will play against Real Sociedad Fem and Espanyol Fem.

Valencia Fem – Deportivo Abanca Fem

LaLiga Iberdrola classification and statistics

Before the opening whistle at the Antonio Puchades stadium, Valencia Women occupies the position number 16 of the LaLiga Iberdrola classification with 2 points, while

Deportivo Abanca Fem occupies the position number 15 of the table with 6 points. A victory, a draw or a defeat will determine the immediate future of both teams in the LaLiga Iberdrola standings.

So far, in the LaLiga Iberdrola Valencia Fem has a balance of 3

goals in favor

and 20

goals against which have meant 0 games won, 2 drawn and 9 lost. Deportivo Abanca Fem comes into the match having scored 6 goals and conceded 21, which has translated into 1 win, 3 draws and 8 losses.

So far in the championship, Valencia Fem has achieved 0 wins, 1 draws and 5 losses at home, while Deportivo Abanca Fem has achieved 0 wins, 1 draws and 4 losses as a visitor.

Check the score and assist tables of the LaLiga Iberdrola before the match between Valencia Fem and Deportivo Abanca Fem.

You can also see which players have seen the most yellow and red cards in the championship.

LaLiga Iberdrola Match

Schedule and television channel to watch the match between Valencia Fem and Deportivo Abanca Fem today

The match between Valencia Fem and Deportivo Abanca Fem corresponding to the day Day 8 of LaLiga Iberdrola takes place today, Wednesday, December 18, at the Antonio Puchades. The match will start at 8:30 p.m. and you can watch it on DAZN, DAZN 3, Movistar Plus+ 2.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the LaLiga Iberdrola matches of the day, the Valencia Fem calendar, the Deportivo Abanca Fem calendar and the LaLiga Iberdrola statistics. You can also consult the LaLiga Iberdrola classification.