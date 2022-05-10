Hereda San Pablo Burgos fell in Valencia. With the victory of Andorra, they are bottom (10-23) alone, but the permanence will be played against Urbas Fuenlabrada, at the Coliseum, on the last day of the regular league. Of course, he must win and even so he will depend on other results to keep the category. Of course, much will have to change to have options against Fuenlabreños. At La Fonteta, they were heavily outmatched by Valencia, especially in the third quarter (22-9).

Valencia, for its part, recovers sensations after two defeats, against Virtus and Gran Canaria, and also ensures home court advantage in the Endesa League quarterfinals. He will be third if he beats Obradoiro on the last day and Joventut loses one of the two remaining games (Obradoiro and Baskonia) or if he loses on the last day and Penya also loses in the two remaining duels. In all other cases, the regular league will finish fourth.

Valencia Basket stepped on La Fonteta again after the hit against Virtus six days ago. He achieved a soothing victory at the expense of a San Pablo Burgos that was playing for many options to remain in the place where two years ago he was a semi-finalist in the ACB League, precisely with Joan Peñarroya on the bench. Sentimentality aside, I didn’t want the coach Catalan relaxations. And his team paid attention to him. With several hits from three and a maximum of 18-11 (min. 7), Valencia kept the Burgos team at bay.

However, there Valencia relaxed and Burgos scored, riding Eddie, a run of 2-11, with several losses by Dimitrijevic, who put him ahead. Labeyrie and Dubljevic returned to redirect the situation. The French scoring; and the Montenegrin, attending. An offensive rebound from Puerto with a subsequent basket put the maximum (40-33), with which the break was reached.

In the third act, the taronjas killed the contest. With a fierce defense and a fluid attack, they left Burgos without options. The Castilian-Leonese’s shots did not go in and in 8 and a half minutes they had barely scored four points. Two free throws by Pradilla set the maximum of the entire game (58-37, min. 28). The last act was a want and not power of Burgos. Valencia relaxed somewhat defensively and scored more easily, capturing several offensive rebounds. He reached 73-63 (min. 37) with a triple by Renfroe. But the triumph had long since stayed at La Fonteta.