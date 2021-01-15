Valencia will face the Cup match next Sunday against Alcorcón as sure favorite to go round. Faced with a Second Division team that, curiously, is the one that occupies the worst position in the classification of all the teams in the silver category that were in the draw, those of Gracia should not have excessive problems to pass if they display their full potential . However, the team that does not trust a hair of the Madrilenians nor of its technician, Juan Antonio Anquela.

Because it is true that the yellows today occupy the twentieth position in the Second classification, however since the coach arrived in mid-November they have only lost three matches of the twelve they have played and have achieved six victories. The numbers favor an Anquela that has reawakened the team that once put on the national media scene with that 4-0 to Real Madrid, eliminatory that serves as a warning for those of Mestalla.

Perhaps for all that has been said, Javi Gracia trained with an alignment that could perfectly be the starter in a league match. Thus, except for slight last minute modifications that may be made, the Navarrese tried with: Rivero; Correia, Guillamón, Mangala, Lato; Yunus, Racic, Koba, Guedes, Vallejo and Sobrino. It is true that Rivero, Mangala or Koba are unusual in the XI che, however others like Guillamón, Yunus, Racic or Guedes They are players of weight in the squad and with high potential, in fact neither Guillamón nor Yunus were starters in the previous tie in Yecla because they rested to play in LaLiga.