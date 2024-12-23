Rubén Baraja’s time at the head of Valencia is over: The Valencian entity announced this Monday the dismissal of Pipo as coach of the first team after the poor streak of results of the Che team, which is nineteenth with 12 points and has only achieved two victories in its last 24 games.

In a statement, the club explained that “the dynamic of results during this season has required a decision that has been very difficult to makebut which aims to reverse the situation and achieve better results.”

Until this Monday, the Valencia coach arrived at the club in February 2023, when the team was in relegation, and managed save the Valencian team from going down to the Second Division on the last daybefore renewing for two years.

Last season, A good start led the team to dream of Europe and, although he did not reach those positions, he fulfilled the aspirations of a team whose initial objective had been to achieve permanence and not suffer during the campaign. For this reason, Valencia and Baraja renewed the coach’s contract until the end of 2026.

However, the bad dynamic that began at the end of last year and continues until now has led the club to now make this decision, motivated above all by results that he himself described as “indefensible”although he remained convinced that he could reverse the situation.

His dismissal comes just four days after the club’s president, LayHoon Chan, said that they do not have any “instructions” from Peter Lim to fire or keep Rubén Baraja and stressed that the club gave him “full support.” ” to Baraja, because he is “a legend” and because he “He helped them get out of a similar situation two seasons ago”.

Valencia has thanked “his passion, his dedication and the commitment that he has shown from the first to the last day” and has claimed that the Valladolid native is “one of the main legends in the history of Valencia.”

Valencia has recalled that, after his arrival in February 2023, “helped stabilize the team, saving a complicated situationand last year he contributed to implementing competitive values ​​that brought Valencia closer to the fight for European positions until the last days of the championship.”

For all these reasons, the club has wished “the best of luck and much success” in the future to the coach from Valladolid, who despite having a notable season last year, He leaves the club as the worst coach numerically speaking among the 30 technicians with the most games in the history of the entity

After drawing (2-2) against Alavés in Mestalla on the last day before the winter break, the team from will return to its stadium on January 3 to face Real Madrid in the duel on matchday 12 postponed by DANA.